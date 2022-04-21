LEWISBURG — A federal official’s visit Wednesday afternoon to Evangelical Community Hospital confirmed some good news.
Bob Morgan, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural development state director, announced that $3.9 million was awarded to half-a-dozen rural health care organizations and community groups.
Among them, a $487,000 grant to Evangelical for purchase of a mobile advanced life support (ALS) medic unit with radio equipment. In-hospital patient monitors and ancillary equipment for a variety of uses were also covered.
Kendra Aucker, Evanglical president and CEO, said the hospital was notified several months ago that American Recovery Act funds would be coming their way.
“COVID has had a dramatic impact on hospital operations here over the last two years,” Aucker told a gathering. “Use of free hospital services has skyrocketed during this time. And (emergency medical services) are often highlighted as an area in which everyone struggles to find staffing for community needs. We are no different.”
Replacement of patient monitors throughout the system had already begun, but Aucker said the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic halted their progress until now.
Jonathan Bastian, Evangelical director of mobile emergency medical services, noted the special services version a Chevrolet Tahoe had a base price of about $70,000. Once phased-in, the mobile medical unit will be operated by field supervisors.
“They will provide advanced life support services across the region,” he said. “They will assist other units as well as fellow EMS agencies.”
Bastian added the new unit will replace the current EMS squad unit. The vehicle, with a yellow box on the back, is sometimes called the chase truck
Other award recipients included the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services for tower and radio communications equipment ($750,000), Broad Acres Nursing Home Association in Tioga County for revenue reimbursement ($1 million) and Lock Haven Emergency Services for two ambulances and various pieces of related equipment ($309,700).
Awards also went to Centre Care Inc. of Centre County for revenue reimbursement ($1 million) and Citizens Hose Company of South Renovo for a quick response rescue truck ($443,000).
