MILTON — Seven private companies and PA CareerLink plan to collaborate on a one-day job fair.
The "Milton Industrial Park Job Crawl” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at various locations. A map with the location of the open houses, as well as further details of open positions, special activities, and more can be found on the PA CareerLink Facebook page.
The event will consist of participating employers from in and around the Milton Industrial Park, each at their respective facilities. Each open house is unique, but may include door prizes, food, facility tours and open interviews.
Participants may "crawl" from Acrow Bridge/Milton Steel Company to Capstone Logistics, Custom Container Solutions, Gorgo Group/Gorgo Pallet, Keystone Pallet & Recycling, T Ross Brothers Construction and Weis Markets Distribution Center.
Organizer Zach Stotter says the event would be a perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a career close to home. Stotter hopes recent high school graduates will attend.
For more information, contact Stotter by phone at 570-492-2626, or email zstotter@tiu11.org. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities (Equal Opportunity Employer/ Program).
