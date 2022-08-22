MILTON — Seven private companies and PA CareerLink plan to collaborate on a one-day job fair.

The "Milton Industrial Park Job Crawl” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at various locations. A map with the location of the open houses, as well as further details of open positions, special activities, and more can be found on the PA CareerLink Facebook page.

