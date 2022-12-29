HARRISBURG — Red Cross volunteers responded around the clock during the severe winter storms and sub-zero temperatures that affected the Commonwealth beginning Thursday, Dec. 22.

Continuing through the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, volunteers from the 61-county Greater Pennsylvania Region responded to more than 60 home fires and assisted more than 200 adults and children affected by these fires; a 300% increase when compared to 2021, when Red Crossers responded to 16 home fires.

