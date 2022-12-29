HARRISBURG — Red Cross volunteers responded around the clock during the severe winter storms and sub-zero temperatures that affected the Commonwealth beginning Thursday, Dec. 22.
Continuing through the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 27, volunteers from the 61-county Greater Pennsylvania Region responded to more than 60 home fires and assisted more than 200 adults and children affected by these fires; a 300% increase when compared to 2021, when Red Crossers responded to 16 home fires.
The severe winter weather and sub-zero temperatures also brought an increase in requests from emergency officials and local municipalities as wide-spread power outages left thousands of Pennsylvanians in the dark. In response, the Red Cross established dozens of warming centers where individuals and families were provided a safe and warm respite from the cold weather.
Many Red Cross volunteers paused their own holiday celebrations and family gatherings to provide help and hope to families experiencing disaster during this time. This includes volunteers from the Pennsylvania Rivers chapter, who established an overnight emergency shelter for more than 70 senior citizens in the Reading community after power outages left the vulnerable community at risk. The Red Cross provided around-the-clock support, warm meals, comfort and care, in a warm and safe location until power was restored and residents could return to their homes.
As temperatures begin to warm across Pennsylvania this week, the Red Cross is grateful for the selfless work and dedication of Red Cross volunteers whose work this holiday season ensured that no one was left to face a crisis alone.
During these, and tens of thousands of other disasters in the Greater Pennsylvania Region, and across the country, Red Cross volunteers have worked 24/7 to provide shelter, food and care.
For more information on volunteering with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org.
