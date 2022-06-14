NORTHUMBERLAND — Intermediate History Camp will be held 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 20 through Wednesday June 22 at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Avenue, Northumberland.
Camp Coordinators Lisa Mertz and Hope W. Kopf, retired teachers from the Shikellamy School District, will lead walking history field trips and introduce guest speakers in costume portraying well-known Northumberland residents.
Call 570-473-9474 or email jphopsmanager@gmail.com to register students in Grades 6 through 8.
Music on the Lawn will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at the Priestley House, 472 Priestly Avenue, Northumberland. Simple Gifts will perform Appalachian folk music.
Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended. In case of rain, the performance will be at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 265 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.
There will be a Nature Program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25 at the Joseph Priestley House featuring a representative of the Ned Smith Nature and Art Center. Creating a nature journal will be the topic, most appropriate for children age 9 and up.
There is no charge for the program but registration is required by calling 570-473-9474 or email to jphopsmanager@gmail.com.
