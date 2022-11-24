Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Stephanie Hepler, 48, of New Columbia, a $100 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of statement under penalty. Hepler was charged by Point Township police regarding an incident on Jan. 29, 2021.
• Gina Gallo, 35, of Shamokin, a $100 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. Gallo was charged by Coal Township police regarding an incident on May 15, 2020.
• Daniel Walter, 28, of Paxinos, two years probation and a $100 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of simple assault. Charges of harassment and strangulation were dismissed. Walter was charged by Pennsylvania State Police, Stonington barracks, regarding an incident on Aug. 7.
• Dayveon Creel, 19, of Sunbury, nine months probation and a $100 fine plus costs for a misdemeanor of simple assault. A charge of harassment was withdrawn. Creel was charged by Sunbury police regarding an incident on March 6.
• Dale Hart Sr., two years probation, a $50 fine plus costs and restitution of $600 to Weis Markets for a misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking. A charge of receiving stolen property was withdrawn. Hart was charged by Shamokin police regarding an incident on Sept. 27, 2017.
Hart received concurrent sentences of 12 months’ probation and a $100 fine for two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance relating to incidents on Dec. 4, 2019, and March 30, 2021. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), public drunkenness and disorderly conduct were withdrawn.
• Jalissa Smith, 29, of Sunbury, 6 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 4:44 p.m. Nov. 22 along Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Toyota Camry driven by Dade Ballard, 22, of Danville, backed from a parking stall at 7-Eleven and struck a 2015 Honda CRV operated by Pamela Schappert, 73, of Danville, as it was waiting at a gas pump.
Ballard and Schappert were not injured. A passenger in Schappert’s car, Allan Schappert Jr., 74, of Danville, sustained a possible neck injury. Ballard was issued a warning for limitations on backing.
Strangulation
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Frederick Stephens, 41, of Danville, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
The charges were filed after troopers said Stephens assaulted a 36-year-old Lewisburg woman. The alleged incident occurred at 2 a.m. Nov. 19 along Camp Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Found property
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding a handgun and ammunition.
The gun was found at 8:12 a.m. Nov. 22 at 160 Commerce Park, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the reported harassment of a 12-year-old girl.
The investigation occurred at 2:41 a.m. Nov. 12 on Penn Street, Lewis Township, Union County.
State Police at Lamar Fatal crash
GREENE TOWNSHIP — Jamie Goodyear, 41, of Bellefonte, was killed in a crash which occurred at 4:49 p.m. Nov. 21 along Interstate 80, at exit 185, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers said a 2012 Jeep Compass driven by Goodyear traveled off the roadway, struck a sign post, traveled off an embankment, went airborne, struck two concrete barriers and overturned. She died as a result of the crash.
