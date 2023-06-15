Paramedic, EMT trainings to be offered

Penn College to offer 12-month paramedic certificate
WILLIAMSPORT — A new noncredit paramedic certificate program that will allow participants to sit for the National Registry of EMTs’ paramedic exam – all in just one year – has been announced by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
An information session will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the Paramedic Department, on the lower level of the Klump Academic Center, and be connected to Penn College at Wellsboro through Zoom.
Jason P. Zielewicz, executive director of health sciences and emergency services for Workforce Development, and Brady L. Breon, director of paramedic programs at the college, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates from both the credit and certificate programs. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.
Classes for the paramedic program – fully immersive instruction in state-of-the-art labs – are held at Penn College’s main campus.
The first cohort of students will start Jan. 2 and complete the program Dec. 13.
EMT certification is required for the program. For those who aren’t certified, courses will be offered beginning in August and finish in time for students to advance into the paramedic program in January. EMT registrations will be accepted through July 28 via the Penn College Workforce Development website: www.pct.edu/emtcert.
In addition to EMT certification, the paramedic entrance exam and additional requirements are necessary to be accepted into the program. Additional information regarding the EMT program will be provided during the paramedic information session
The paramedic program at Penn College is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions. The program is also accredited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bureau of EMS.
This is a clock-hour program, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College. Among financial aid options, students are potentially eligible for Federal Pell Grants, Federal Direct Loans and PA Targeted Industry Program (PA-TIP) awards.
For more detailed information and to register for the June 29 session, call 570-327-4775, email Lisa R. Fries, senior program specialist; or visit the Workforce Development website at www.pct.edu/wd.
Commonwealth University to offer EMT training
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University Workforce Development will offer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training at the Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield locations during the fall semester.
Based on active learning, student engagement, and hybrid course design concepts, the EMT “flipped classroom” serves as a course roadmap to provide a cooperative and successful learning experience.
The flipped classroom model dedicates class time to resolving misconceptions through collaborative problem-solving activities, elevating knowledge into application-level tasks and skills practice, and increasing engagement and confidence.
Students will interact with primary source content outside the classroom to develop foundational knowledge. The EMT flipped classroom delivers primary source content in various engaging formats, including an “Emergency Care and Transportation of the Sick and Injured,” 11th edition eBook and interactive and virtual mentor lectures.
This 16-week EMT training will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 22 through Dec. 14.
For more information, call 570-484-3128 or visit https://tinyurl.com/yb48xbsa.
