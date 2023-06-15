Paramedic, EMT trainings to be offered

A new 12-month paramedic certificate program, scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, will be discussed at a June 29 information session at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport. Instruction will be held in the college’s state-of-the-art paramedic labs, shown here.

 PROVIDED BY LARRY D. KAUFFMAN/PENN COLLEGE

Penn College to offer 12-month paramedic certificate

WILLIAMSPORT — A new noncredit paramedic certificate program that will allow participants to sit for the National Registry of EMTs’ paramedic exam – all in just one year – has been announced by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

