LEWISBURG — The temporary closure of the Union County Register and Recorder's Office was brought up Tuesday morning at the commissioner's work session.
Union County personnel including Chief Clerk Sue Greene updated commissioners after the Monday posting of the closure on the county website. It was noted that staff was out and quarantined and that the department was waiting for additional results. More would be known as "things progress."
The home page of the county website announced that the Union County Register and Recorder's office would be closed until Monday, Dec. 6. The department's main page requested questions be directed to Register and Recorder Lisa Seward at 570-716-0818.
Duties of the "register of wills and recorder of deeds" include recording deeds, mortgages, releases, easements, subdivisions and restrictions. The county website notes that the office collects real estate transfer taxes for municipalities and school districts. Military service discharges are also recorded in the office.
