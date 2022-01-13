LEWISBURG — Felony rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault allegations against a New Columbia man were held for court following a preliminary hearing this week before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
Ky Andrew Getz, 25, was charged by state police following an alleged incident around 2:15 p.m. Aug. 8 along Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Court papers indicate Getz was massaging a woman who was laying face down when she awakened to him having sexual intercourse with her.
Troopers said that during an interview with Getz, he admitted he pulled her pants down and engaged in sexual intercourse, to which the alleged victim did not respond.
Getz is free on $50,000 unsecured bond and is due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
