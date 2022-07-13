Northumberland County Court
Sentencing
SUNBURY — A 24-year-old West Milton man was sentenced Monday for a felony a corruption of minors and a misdemeanor of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.
John Houtz Jr. was charged on Sept. 15, 2020, by Trooper Sara Barrett, of Pennsylvania State Police, with felonies of statutory sexual assault and three counts of corruption of minors as well as two misdemeanors of indecent assault as the result of alleged incidents with a 15-year-old girl that occurred between August and November 2017.
The victim told investigators that she was 15-years-old when Houtz had sexual relations with her in Sunbury and West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, and smoked marijuana together.
On Monday, Judge Hugh A. Jones sentenced Houtz to three years’ probation with six months’ house arrest and electronic monitoring and ordered him to pay a $200 fine and be listed on the Megan’s Law registry for 25 years.
The length of probation will run concurrently with a July 2021 sentence of seven years’ probation, with the first 12 months on house arrest, and a lifetime listing on Megan’s Law for a felony of corruption of minors.
State Police at Milton
DUI checkpoint
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported making contact with 103 motorists, arresting one for driving under the influence and issuing two traffic citations during a checkpoint held July 8 at 1906 Montour Blvd., Cooper Township, Montour County.
One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 5:12 p.m. July 6 along Interstate 80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2022 Kenworth Northwest driven by Serhiy Hrychuk, 44, of North Royalton, Ohio, swerved onto the shoulder, struck an embankment and rolled onto its side.
Hrychuk was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Assault
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Gregory Garman, 59, of Milton, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, drug possession and drug paraphernalia as the result of an alleged incident which occurred between 2 and 6:49 a.m. July 12 along Fern Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Garman stabbed a 51-year-old Milton woman in the arm with a knife, causing a minor injury not requiring medical attention.
Garman allegedly fled on foot, but later returned to the home and was found by troopers to be in possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail.
Assault
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged an unidentified 49-year-old Mifflinburg man and an unidentified 58-year-old Mifflinburg woman after the two allegedly engaged in a physical altercation.
The incident occurred at 11 p.m. July 5 along Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Muncy boy was charged after allegedly pushing a 79-year-old Turbotville man.
The incident occurred at 3:20 p.m. June 23 at Gearhart and Comley roads, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Theft
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the theft of a speed limit sign, valued at $100, which was subsequently returned to PennDOT.
The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. July 1 along Stahl Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
