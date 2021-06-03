NEW BERLIN — The SUN Area Career and Technology Center Foundation has been named the recipient of a grant from the Pearls with a Passion Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).
The FCFP is a foundation that works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
While FCFP strives to create powerful communities through giving, SUN Area Technical Institute and its foundation members are looking forward to building strong connections with the Snyder, Union, and Northumberland County communities to promote career and technical education.
SUN will be hosting its annual Summer Career Camp this year for students entering seventh, eighth and ninth grades. They will have the opportunity to participate in programs including culinary, carpentry, masonry and wood design technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.