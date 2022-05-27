MILTON — In the wake of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012, a memorial has been placed in front of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ to honor those who lost their lives on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Twenty-one chairs, 19 children’s chairs and two full-sized chairs, representing the 19 children and two teachers killed in the tragic event, stand on the lawn in front of the church on Mahoning Street.
Pastor Tim Hogan-Palazzo said he was inspired by a peer in Ohio who also placed chairs outside of their church.
“I realized we had those colored children’s chairs, so how appropriate and how poignant for those chairs to be representing those children’s lives, those beautiful lives, and then two adult chairs for the adults trying to protect them,” he said.
The sign in front of the church currently bears the words “Love and live in a way to make a difference,” a message Hogan said is his guiding mantra in his community of faith right now.
“That will make more of a difference than anything else we can do,” he said. “To show radical love and hospitality, because the perpetrators of these crimes we have seen over and over, these perpetrators have known hate and I just wonder what would have been different if we had shown them love.”
Hogan-Palazzo said his isn’t a message focused on politics, but on love and grace.
“Christ gave us one final commandment, and if we obey that commandment then all others will be covered, and that was to love one another,” he said. “That’s what I ask of myself and what I ask of others.”
He said many of his Bible study members were extremely moved by the memorial.
“The grief is real and when those chairs went up we had members coming for a Bible study (Wednesday) night…and as they came in some of them fell into my arms and cried.
“I think the grief and pain we feel for one another is real and it’s appropriate,” Hogan-Palazzo said. “I just can’t help but believe we have to make it through that through action, both the action of prayer and the action of love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.