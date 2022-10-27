MILTON — Work on Milton’s 2023 budget continues.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced during Wednesday’s council meeting that work on the budget continues.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MILTON — Work on Milton’s 2023 budget continues.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger announced during Wednesday’s council meeting that work on the budget continues.
Several action items were approved during the meeting, including the reappointment of council President Jamie Walker to the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) board, for a term ending Dec. 31, 2027.
The council adopted an ordinance to establish dawn-to-dusk hours at all recreation places within the borough. Prior to this, Brown Avenue Park had a special provision in the borough’s ordinance which allowed it to be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ordinances related to fines were also revised in order to allow the hours to be enforced.
Anyone using the park must now abide by the hours, unless applicants fill out a recreational usage form and get council approval.
The borough will be participating in the HandUP Foundation’s Feed-A-Friend campaign, allowing donations on non-perishable food items to be dropped off at the borough hall. Donations will be picked up Nov. 11.
A conditional use hearing for the former ACF Industries property, now owned by Mr. Milton LLC, has been scheduled. According to information received by property owners in the area, the hearing is slated for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
Proposed uses for the facility include serving as a fly-ash transfer facility, for solar panel distribution and as a bus terminal.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.