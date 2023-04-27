Jean Hormell and Sarah Kowalski

From left, Jean Hormell and Sarah Kowalski said the Warrior Run Education Foundation’s First Century First campaign recently hit the $1 million mark.

 KEVIN MERTZ/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL FILE

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Education Foundation has raised two-thirds of its $1.5 million campaign goal.

“We have, as of last week, reached $1 million,” said Sarah Kowalski, a Warrior Run graduate and a former school administrator. “We had a board meeting last week and one of the things we announced was how much money we had raised. And we had raised $999,000, so I said, ‘Isn’t there anybody here that could possibly get us over the top?’ And one of the board members wrote that $1,000 check, to make us $1 million.”

