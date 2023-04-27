TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Education Foundation has raised two-thirds of its $1.5 million campaign goal.
“We have, as of last week, reached $1 million,” said Sarah Kowalski, a Warrior Run graduate and a former school administrator. “We had a board meeting last week and one of the things we announced was how much money we had raised. And we had raised $999,000, so I said, ‘Isn’t there anybody here that could possibly get us over the top?’ And one of the board members wrote that $1,000 check, to make us $1 million.”
The fundraising campaign, titled First Century First, was started with the goal of providing supplemental funds for the Warrior Run School District.
“We want to have innovative capital so that when the school district moves a certain way, and we agree with that, we have the funds to supplement what they have. We want to be able to support their initiatives and some initiatives of our own,” said Jean Hormell, president of the foundation.
“Lots of times, those kinds of innovation grants allow staff to try out something. When it’s successful, then the district can pick it up and say, yeah, we want to support this,” added Kowalski.
Some of the earliest innovation grants provided by the foundation included programs for special needs students, like the thrift store at the old Watsontown Elementary School building and the Defender Cafe.
“Special needs students actually run (the Defender Cafe),” Kowalski explained. “It started out with one of those $1,000 stipends to get the supplies you need to have some coffee in the morning for students and snacks in the morning for students. What’s really beautiful is that it has just grown exponentially every year.”
More recently, the foundation has also raised funds to supplement the new elementary school with a Lü interactive gym, which uses audiovisual technology to transform gym activities into immersive and engaging games.
“We’ve just given $15,000 to that also,” said Hormell.
Over the years, Hormell and Kowalski said the foundation has implemented a variety of creative fundraising campaigns to help raise money for the district.
“For our 50th high school reunion we said we were going to raise $50,000,” said Kowalski. “We did it in about a year. We gave it to the foundation.”
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Warrior Run School District, they devised a similar campaign.
“About five years ago we had a 60 for 60 campaign,” said Hormell. “We raised $60,000 and that was used for athletic improvements and a sound system in the auditorium.”
With a number of successful campaigns under their belt, the two got to thinking: Why not try for $1.5 million?
“That was maybe just a dream right there because we have had slim funds. So I think it was pulled out of the air. We’ve reached a million now and we’re not quite a year into this,” said Hormell.
One of the hallmarks of the First Century First campaign is that it takes a long-term approach to meeting educational needs, and assesses the trajectory of the district, from its inception in 1959, to what it could look like in 2059.
“The long-term goal is that, 20 years from now, this money will be helping students that we don’t even know yet, who haven’t even entered school yet,” said Kowalski. “And we won’t even know what kind of things we need for that, but we know the need is going to be there for some exciting program that somebody wants to try and is going to really benefit children.
“It’s forward thinking in that it anticipates there are going to be needs down the road that need to be met to help our children learn,” she added. “That’s why we’re trying to raise that last $500,000.”
