Valley leaders visit Erie County Community College

MILTON — Leaders from the Susquehanna River Valley recently toured the nation’s newest community college.
Erie County Community College (EC3) was chartered on July 8, 2020, and held its first commencement — for 28 students — in June.
Cheryl Rush Dix, chair of the board of trustees, welcomed the group and was joined by: Dr. Guy Goodman, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs; Dr. Stuart Blacklaw, dean of Academics; Rebecca Walker, dean of Workforce Development; and Doug Massey, Workforce Development coordinator.
Opening remarks were from Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, who is chairman of the International Economic Development Task Force under the National Associaon of Counties. He is the vice chairman of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Economic Development Committee.
Davis recounted that he was staunchly opposed to the establishment of Erie County Community College and used personal funds to sue Erie County to prevent the founding. He believed that another post-secondary entry would duplicate the options that already existed.
Once elected, he met with Dr. Chris Gray, the founding president of EC3 and was made aware of the unique mission of the community college to provide open access to post-secondary education that prepares workforce for regional employers. He saw that the community college would cover programs in welding, computerized numerical control machining, fiber optics and allied health programs specially for the local employers who are desperately seeking skilled workers. As Erie County’s top leader, Davis converted his position to strongest advocate for EC3 that included county funding.
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards participated in the trip and inquired about the supportiveness of the Northwest PA Workforce Development Board. Walker said the local workforce investment board was supportive of EC3, and a resource for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds for the community college. EC3 covers credit for certificate courses through stackable credentials, a movement by community colleges across the na on to award college credit for courses taken to acquire short term cer cates in skills and trades.
Kelly O’Brien Gavin, executive director of the Berwick Industrial Development Association (BIDA) participated in the tour, and said the visit to Erie County Community College was an excellent opportunity to learn how others within our commonwealth are addressing the workforce shortages in all of the vocational trades, from welding to surgical technician.
“The enthusiasm and those that told their stories from having the vision, to fighting the launch and the first graduating class was enough to convince myself and others that this is not a project to be taken lightly,” O’Brien Gavin said. “The end result and the product the programs will deliver are more valuable than the overall community can see at this me.”
Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, executive director of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project, described EC3 as a standalone startup community college with anticipated candidacy for independent accreditation by Middle States Commission for Higher Education beginning in spring 2024.
The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) has secured a university partner, Marywood University, that will provide accreditation to students prior to Susquehanna Valley Community College’s candidate status.
The Susquehanna Valley Community College Business Plan states that in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, nearly 40% of the population is at federal poverty level.
“To become self-reliant, these families need an affordable, open access comprehensive community college, with student supports, dedicated faculty, staff, administration, and a devoted board of trustees,” said Ahlum.
According to information contained in a press release on the trip, the financial formula to sponsor Susquehanna Valley Community College would be $1.2 million by the local sponsor, and equal matches from the state and student tuition. The projected economic return over 10 years is $78.5 million.
The release states that 13 of Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges are sponsored by counties.
Those involved with the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project have been lobbying commissioners in Northumberland, Union, Snyder and Montour counties to enact a $1.14 per-month tax on households, in order to fund the establishment and ongoing work of its efforts to launch the community college.
Thus far, commissioners from the four counties have not voted to add the tax.
