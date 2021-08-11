SUNBURY — Northumberland County Adult Community Centers are now offering virtual programs for county residents age 55 and older.
The virtual programs are held Monday through Friday via Zoom and feature information on health and wellness, art, cooking techniques and other information.
For a schedule of programs, visit http://ncaging.rg/virtsaccal.asp.
