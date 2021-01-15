WILLIAMSPORT — “Divergent Forms,” featuring the works of Manuel Moreno-Lee, Lycoming College assistant professor of digital art, starting Friday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Lycoming College Art Gallery, 25 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Moreno Lee’s work focuses on narrative-driven stories and themes of culture, nature, technology and human identity using a wide range of mediums. His exhibit will highlight projected works as well as several prints and films. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
“While I prefer working with traditional techniques to create my films, I always allow personal desires to push myself to explore new technologies to dictate how I create any new work,” said Moreno Lee. “For Lumens, my fascination with the absence of light led to the concept behind the film while exploring the ideas of hope and personal achievement.”
Moreno Lee holds a B.F.A. from the University of Massachusetts and an M.F.A. from Rochester Institute of Technology in film and animation. He is a 3D generalist and artist whose work has been screened at festivals globally, winning several awards.
As a freelance animator, Moreno Lee has worked in Boston, San Francisco, Minneapolis and Rochester, N.Y. Moreno Lee works in a wide range of mediums to create narrative-driven work in both 2D and 3D. He teaches digital art classes at Lycoming, including 3D character animation, time-based digital media, digital modeling, and other topics.
The gallery contributes to the city’s arts culture and provides a way for the college to become more involved with the community surrounding it. Lycoming art students have the opportunity to interact with visiting artists and their work, as well as learn first-hand the inner workings of a gallery. The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For more information visit www.lycoming.edu/art/gallery.html or email dirocco@lycoming.edu.
