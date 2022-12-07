Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Anthony Catizone, 27, of Ashland, 48 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs, $9,090 restitution to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery for DUI.
• Nicholas Ranck, 23, of Northumberland, nine months to three years in state prison, 126 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; concurrent sentence of three to seven years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license; concurrent sentence of nine months to two years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for simple assault; concurrent sentence of three to seven years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for a second count of possessing a firearm without a license; concurrent sentence of three to seven years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for another felony firearms violation; $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Schenk, 52, of Shamokin, 30 days (time served) to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Strouse Jr., 36, of Freeburg, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 6:38 a.m. Nov. 22 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Strouse turned from Park Road onto South Old Trail and struck a 2014 Isuzu NPR driven by Jacob John, 29, of Winfield.
John was not injured. Strouse was charged with stop signs and yield signs.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:12 p.m. Nov. 30 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Phillips, 22, of Muncy, attempted to turn from Lycoming Mall Drive onto Kristi Road when it struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Pfirman, 53, of Montgomery.
Phillips was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.