WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire departments have been grappling with numerous challenges in the last few years.
“There’s two needs in the volunteer fire service,” said Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk. “Number one is money for equipment. Prices are skyrocketing. And number two is manpower. We need help with retention and recruitment. Both of those things cost money.”
Warrior Run, along with fire departments across Pennsylvania and throughout the country, have had to contend with long wait lists and rising prices for new fire trucks.
“Costs are skyrocketing. Lead times are skyrocketing,” said Funk. “We currently have a new fire truck on order. It’s going to cost us about $775,000. We ordered it in November of 2021. Had we ordered that truck today, the cost would be well over $900,000. So in the past two years, the price has gone up by 16%.”
Increased costs and wait times have been attributed to a combination of inflation and supply chain issues, which have created a backlog of orders for truck manufacturers.
“There are a number of manufacturers that are under a big conglomerate, if you will,” explained Funk. “An investment company that bought a whole bunch of manufacturers. Then there’s a couple of manufacturers that are still by themselves. All of the dealers are saying that trucks are years out.”
Currently, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department has four major pieces of fire apparatus, including a pumper-tanker, an engine, a heavy rescue and a ladder truck. The Turbotville station also has its own pumper-tanker, which refers to a fire truck with a permanently mounted pump and water tank.
According to Funk, the life expectancy of a major piece of fire apparatus is roughly 20 years.
“The pumper-tanker here is 22 years old. If I ordered it today, it might take four years to get here. It really is a difficult job right now, planning apparatus replacement,” said Funk. “The engine and the rescue are being sold and that’s what we’re replacing with the new Pierce engine-rescue. We’re combining two pieces into one.”
There are a number of reasons a fire company might purchase a dual-purpose truck, one of which is that, with improved technology, fire apparatus manufacturers have produced trucks that incorporate greater functionality into a single design. Having one truck with multiple capabilities also helps fire departments deal with another issue they’ve been facing.
“Manpower,” said Funk. “We don’t have the manpower to staff both of those trucks.”
Pennsylvania has been struggling with a statewide shortage in volunteer firefighters, with some estimates stating that Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighter force has shrunken by nearly 90% in the last 50 years.
“We are fortunate in that we still have a good core of responding people. Could we use more? Are we actively recruiting? Yes. We’re always looking for members,” said Funk. “That could be for anything from somebody that wants to just help with fundraisers, to people who just want to run an ambulance to people just want to do rescue to people who just want to do fire to people who just want to do it all.”
