LAURELTON — A former SUN Area Dairy Princess now holds the title of Union County West End Fair Queen.
Mary Walter, the daughter of Rodney and Rebecca Walter, was crowned queen during Sunday’s opening day of the Union County West End Fair.
While Walter was the only contestant in her category, other royalty was also crowned during the event.
Other girls to be crowned were: Henley Bardo, daughter of Shanda and Neil Bardo, Tiny Tassel; Aaliyah Delsite, daughter of Bob and Julie Delsite, Little Miss; and Laurel Ramsey, daughter of Kevin and Amanda Gessner, Princess.
During the pageant, Walter read a speech titled “What my fair means to the community.”
After the pageant, she expressed her excitement for the event, and being able to represent the fair.
“It feels fantastic,” Walter said. “I’m really excited to be promoting agriculture in general and not just dairy farming.”
She plans to go to Penn State Hazleton this fall to major in agricultural extension and education. She hopes to become an agricultural teacher.
Sarah Eichenlaub, pageant organizer, said Walter will represent the fair in a state fair queen competition to be held in February, in Hershey.
“There are about 50 to 60 fairs across Pennsylvania that enter queens into the state pageant and competition,” said Eichenlaub.
Winners at the county levels will go throughout the county promoting agriculture.
“They will attend farm bureau meetings, safety meetings and just be a presence in the community, in promoting local agriculture,” said Eichenlaub.
Outgoing fair Queen Cassidy McClintock said competing in the pageant was “much more than just about being in a beauty pageant.”
McClintock said contestants have to fill out an application, write an essay and a 5-minute speech as part of the requirements for becoming queen.
“For me it was a way to learn about agriculture and then be able to share what she learned with others,” McClintock said. “My main goal as queen was to try and draw more contestants from the Lewisburg area as well as learn more about agriculture. I took FFA courses and also traveled to the state convention and took in seminars.”
Other contestants included:
• Tiny Tassel: Avery Baumer, Sophie Houtz, Morgan Reedy, Mya Robbins, Taylor Spencer, Aubrey Stroup, Isabelle Troup, Lila Ulmer and Lena Zimmerman.
• Little Miss: Paislee Arnold, Brynley Grove, Delaney Martin, Emma Martin, Willow Nogle, Colleen Reeder, Kimber Woodling, Shelby Woodling and Georgia Wray.
• Princess: Brylee Hook and Serena Martin.
Other activities were also part of Sunday’s opening day of the fair, including garden tractor pulls and the annual vespers service, featuring the Mifflinburg-area group Mercy Run.
The fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 12.
The schedule of events includes:
• Today: 6 p.m., Fireman’s Veterans Parade; 6:30 p.m., kiddie pedal powered tractor pulls.
• Tuesday, Aug. 8: 6:30 p.m., 4-Wheel Drive Truck Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Mark Alexander and Trainwreck Survivors.
• Wednesday, Aug 9: 6 p.m., Light Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Bluegrass Ramblers.
• Thursday, Aug. 10: 9 a.m, dairy cattle show; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., youth tractor driving contest; 7 p.m., entertainment by Danelle Cressinger Band and Stars Go Dim.
• Friday, Aug. 11: 1 p.m., youth livestock sale; 6 p.m., East Coast Sanctioned Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Adam and The Armadillos.
ª Saturday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m., Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls, 10 a.m., Kids Day Activities; 6 p.m., SCTPA and Interstate Sanctioned Tractor Pulls; 7 p.m., entertainment by Rich K and the All Nighters.
