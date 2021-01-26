HARRISBURG — Goodwill Keystone Area has announced it is temporarily halting donations throughout its 22-county service territory until the end of February in order to get current inventory sorted and out to the organization’s retail locations.
While collections of donated goods are temporarily halted, Goodwill’s 44 retail stores remain open.
“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of our donors over the past several months,” Rick Hill, Goodwill Keystone Area’s president and CEO, said. “Because of this overwhelming support, we need to temporarily stop collection of donations and are asking the community to hold their donated goods until we reopen. When we do, we will gladly accept all that you have saved for us.”
