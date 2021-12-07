INDIANA — Students from the area have been recognized as provost scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Local students recognized include:
Kennedy Lyn Dorman, Elysburg
Nathan Dealy, Sunbury
Madysen Marie Hall, Muncy
