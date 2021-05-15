RAMSEY — As with any hiking excursion along Pine Creek in Lycoming County, you have to hit the trail armed with the knowledge you’re going to encounter some uphill hiking.
The Stone Cutter Trail — a 4.5-mile gem of a trail just off the Pine Creek Rail Trail and accessible at the Ramsey trailhead — is certainly no exception. Taking the trail counterclockwise gets much of the ascent — over 900 feet — out of the way early, but entails some pretty steep uphill work.
Certainly on par with some of its neighboring trails — Golden Eagle, Black Forest and Bob Webber — the Stone Cutter Trail is a joy for hiking enthusiasts. With several great vistas, a gently flowing stream and some interesting rock formations, the Stone Cutter ranks up there with some of its neighboring trails that draw people from all over the state.
The lone issue with the trail is the lack of parking at the trailhead, just off Route 44 south of Waterville. It’s best to tackle this trail early, or during the week. Bikers fill this access point rather quickly.
From the trailhead, you head south on the rail trail for a walk across one of the railroad bridges that are now part of the popular rail trail. It provides a unique “gateway” to the trail you are about to ascend, as well as some great views of Pine Creek below.
Several hundred yards off the bridge, you’ll come to an unmarked access trail to your right, and that’s where you jump on the Stone Cutter. You can take it clockwise or counterclockwise. Either way, there’s a climb.
Several other trails spur off the Stone Cutter — Turkey Vulture, Catamount and Tiadaghton — so you just need to know to stick with the blue blazes.
Heading counterclockwise, you hug the face of the mountain as you look down on Pine Creek. The steady uphill trek turns south a bit and becomes more intense as the Catmount Trail comes into view, as do several of the first rocky outcrops.
The first stepping off point includes a couple of log benches and a bit of a vista, but the best vista is still a bit of a hike up the hill. When you reach it, you have a view looking over 180 degrees from the west to the east. Take a glance down just across Pine Creek and you can see where you parked, though your car is just a speck in the distance at this point. This view is wonderful year ‘round.
From here, the trail continues west and south a bit and offers the occasional obstructed views over Pine Creek and south as well. During the late fall and winter, the views are much better from the ridgeline.
Another vista greets hikers before the trail begins to ascend back into the valley. This view is south and east just a bit. There’s another spot to sit and relax, taking in the view before your quads will get a workout on the downhill.
As the trail descends, it ends at an old logging road. Here, the blazes are a bit tougher to come by, so just know that you take a left, and continue until you see the blazes continue up and to the left at a fork. There are double blazes soon after you hang a left onto the logging grade that indicate the trail may go across the creek to your right, however you continue straight along the grade to complete the loop.
As you head up a bit, the trail hugs the side of the mountain again and has a spot where you can cross the rail trail to the old Scouting camp, and Mid State Trail.
Soon enough, you are back to the spot you started, and your sign to jump back onto the rail trail and head back across the bridge to your car.
Visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateForests/FindAForest/Tiadaghton/Pages/default.aspx to access DCNR’s Tiadaghton State Forest site, then click on the hiking tab. There are a series of maps available for hiking in this area, including the Tiadaghton Trail, which has the Stone Cutter along with other trails in this general vicinity.
DCNR’s state forest and state park maps are wonderful resources for hiking, and many other outdoor-related activities, throughout the state.
