MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A February fire which resulted in a Kreamer man being transported to the Lehigh Valley Burn Unit in Allentown has been ruled accidental in nature.
Troopers said Chris Long, 67, in Kreamer, was hospitalized in critical condition as the result of a trailer home fire which occurred at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 7 at 131 Williams Drive, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Damage to the trailer was estimated to be $42,500.
Through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that multiple propane space heaters were being used inside of the home. A "propane-rich environment was ignited and unable to be suppressed," a fire marshal ruled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.