UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences graduate students received more predoctoral fellowships from the U.S. Department of Agriculture than any other institution over the last five years. This year, five of the 11 recipients worked in the college’s long-term cover crop cocktails experiment.

Cover crops are planted to improve the soils in an agricultural area rather than to produce a harvest. The experiment was established in 2011 to determine whether diverse cover crop mixtures — as opposed to single-species cover cropping — can enhance ecosystem functions in a corn-soybean-wheat cash crop rotation that produces organic feed and forage, explained Jason Kaye, Distinguished Professor of Soil Biogeochemistry, who has led the research for nearly two decades.

