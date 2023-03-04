MILTON — Nearly 200 students are receiving hands-on learning experience through seven different course areas offered in an ever-expanding program available to Milton Area High School students.
Of the 187 students currently enrolled in the school's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, district Cooperative Education Coordinator Amanda Smith-Derck said 67 are seniors.
"We have 27 students out working," she explained. "They are out in the real world, gaining that experience. Twenty-five of them are paid experiences, two are unpaid experiences."
Smith-Derck said the school's CTE program has seven different areas students can enroll in: Accounting, Automotive Technology, Construction Trades, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Agriculture and Diversified Occupations.
With the exception of Accounting and Diversified Occupations, students can enroll in a CTE program in 10th grade. Accounting is open to juniors and seniors, while Diversified Occupations is available to seniors.
Through the Diversified Occupations program, which is in its second year, Smith-Derck said the school places students in a career field of their interest not covered by another CTE course of study.
She did note that students in the other CTE programs are able to gain on-the-job experience through a co-op program offered by the school.
In its first year, Smith-Derck said three students were enrolled in Diversified Occupations.
"This year, we have 13 enrolled," she said. "We have a student that is working at GBS Autism in Lewisburg. She wants to work, specifically with autistic children. That was a perfect fit for her.
"We have a student that's interested in food service. They are partnered with our food service at Milton. We are hiring our own."
She expects the number of students enrolled in Diversified Occupations to expand even more during the 2023-2024 school year.
"Geisinger has a co-op program," Smith Derck explained. "We have had 15 students apply for that alone, in the health care field... I'm pretty confident that most of them, based on the students that applied, will be accepted."
Through the program, she said students will gain entry-level experience in the health care field. They could work in a variety of positions available through Geisinger, including as nursing assistants.
Those students, according to Smith-Derck, will handle tasks such as restocking supplies and checking patient blood pressures.
"In the lab, they'll actually do diagnostic testing," she continued. "They'll learn X-rays."
Diversified Occupations students still receive classroom training, in addition to the hands-on learning experience they gain on the job.
"I can speak for Diversified Occupations, which I teach," Smith-Derck said. "The students have to go through OSHA training, career safety and employability skills."
They are also taught skills such as financial responsibility, team building and conflict resolution.
"They are learning all of those real-world skills that are applicable to any job they will have," Smith-Derck said.
Earlier in February, as part of Career and Technical Education Month, 19 returning students and 43 new ones were inducted into Milton's chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.
Smith-Derck said this is the second year the society has been available at Milton. She and Jennifer Mabus are the co-advisors for the chapter.
"(Student members) have to maintain a 3.0 or higher (grade point average) and have an 80 or higher in the CTE program that they're enrolled in," Smith-Derck explained. "We have a National Honor Society... There's a gap there for kids that don't meet that standard, but are really good at their trade."
Other opportunities are also available for CTE students. College credits are available, with various specified higher educational institutions, for students who score well on the annual NOCTI exam as a senior.
With the exception of Diversified Occupations, the exam — which is a national program — has a written test and a hands-on component. Diversified Occupations students must only take a written test, due to the varied career fields covered by the program.
"If (students) score advanced or proficient in written or performance, or both, they may have the opportunity to receive some college credits," Smith-Derck said.
She also explained some of the tasks students may have to perform during the hands-on performance component of the exam.
"For Early Childhood, they have to present a lesson plan," Smith Derck said. "For construction, they have to do certain tasks related to blueprints. For automotive, they have to do tire rotations."
Members of the school's Occupational Advisory Committee serve as proctors for the exam.
"These are people who are in the industry," Smith-Derck said. "They are given a rubric to follow and grade. They are grading the students."
Smith-Derck loves seeing the enthusiasm for learning in students enrolled in a CTE program.
"We always want what's best for the students," she said, further explaining that Diversified Occupations students often have a sense of excitement when they report on their on-the-job learning activities.
"They are spreading the word to other students, and it's amazing to see and hear," Smith-Derck said. "I feel like the students listen to their peers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.