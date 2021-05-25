TURBOTVILLE — The walls of the Warrior Run School District’s new 99,000-square-foot elementary school are expected to begin being erected today.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update on the construction of the elementary school — on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex — during a virtual school board meeting held Monday.
According to Mike, the initial walls of the building are expected to be set in place starting today.
“After that gets done, the mechanical contractors will start their work, mostly the plumbers,” he said.
Groundbreaking was held in late March for the $28.7 million project, which includes renovations to the athletic stadium.
Recently, Mike said the following work has taken place: Surveying of the building pad area; excavation of the building pad; excavation of footers; installation of rebar and the pouring of footers; and excavation and installation of an underground electrical conduit for the stadium.
The condition of the property’s soil has been among the biggest surprises encountered thus far, Mike said.
“You have great soil,” he said. “There is no contamination. The topsoil is wonderful. It would be a farmer’s dream. It is beautiful.”
Property taxes will be increasing in the district, under the terms of the $24.7 million 20221-2022 budget approved during the meeting.
In the Northumberland County portion of the district, millage will be set at 72.19, an increase of 2.38 mills from the previous year. In the Union County portion of the district, millage will be set at 13.17, an increase of .71. In the Montour County portion of the district, millage will be set at 13.77, in increase of .44 mills.
The increases were explained during the April 27 board meeting, with it being noted that property owners will see their taxes increase between $40 and $70.
According to information presented during the April meeting, property owners in the Union County portion of the district will see their taxes rise by 3.97%, or $40.28. In the Montour County portion of the district, property taxes are set to rise by 3.2%, or $56.89. In the Northumberland County portion, taxes will rise by 3.26%, or $69.99.
In other business, the board on Monday approved:
• The resignation of Amy Liberatore, high school social studies teacher, at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Hiring: Sarah Sofia, Food Service coordinator, effective July 1, $32,000; and Renee Thomas, elementary paraprofessional, effective for the 2021-2022 school year, $10.25 per hour.
• The following meal prices: Breakfast, $1.25; elementary lunch, $2.45; and secondary lunch, $2.70.
Jase Beaver, a kindergarten student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month.
Also recognized during the meeting were seniors to receive the Eagle Scout Award or Girl Scout Gold Award. Those recognized were Alyssa Hoffman, Andrew Adams, Caiden Henley and Jaren Tilford.
Board members Gail Foreman and Danelle Reinsburrow were absent from the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
