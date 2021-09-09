WILLIAMSPORT — Twenty-nine construction students at Pennsylvania College of Technology have earned Certified Installer status from the Vinyl Siding Institute, the first to receive the value-added credential under the institution’s fledgling partnership with the trade association.
The students who attained certification, their majors and hometowns are:
• Building construction technology: Nate M. Carsley, Elverson; Dan M. Cassel, Danville; David M. Collazo, Monroe, N.J.; Naaman T. Conoway, Loganton; Karson J. Felty, Pine Grove; Zhaire Gregory, Philadelphia; Boyd C. Heckman, Duncannon; Mason J. Koch, Glen Mills; Zeke R. Leonard, Bedford; Sam H. Maxwell, West Point, N.Y.; Jake R. McClure, Pottsville; Keegan J. McNeal, Monroeton; Kaden M. Park, Summerville; Lizeth V. Reyes-Becerra, Erie; Vincent C. Rizzo, Williamsport; Damein J. Roupp, Columbia Cross Roads; Liam T. Ryan, Malvern; Cody B. Seidel, Tyrone; Brett C. Sherkel, Smithmill; Luis Torres Jr., Lancaster; Blake S. Truax, Williamsport, Md.; and Daun Williamson, Linden.
• Construction management : Philip W. Weiner, Newark, Del.
• Residential construction technology and management : Chris M. Fink, Altoona; Matt M. Johnson, Phoenixville; Ryan J. Koubek, Annandale, N.J.; Georgia L. Macensky, Wellsboro; Ryan M. Madigan, Warren; and Christian Stoltz, State College.
The certification, which lasts five years, reflects skills and standards taught in Penn College’s Weather Resistant Barriers and Finishes course.
