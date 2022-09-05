Union County reporter calls it a career

MILTON — After spending the last decade covering Union County for The Standard-Journal — to cap a lengthy career in journalism — a longtime reporter is moving on to the next phase of his life.
Matt Farrand recently retired from his position as a staff writer with The Standard-Journal.
Farrand grew up on a college campus, at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y.
"My dad worked there, he was a professor of English," Farrand explained. "My mom also worked there, at various times."
Farrand's mother, Asta, passed away in 2015. His father, World War II veteran Roger, passed away in 2021.
"I was a very well-informed kid," Farrand recalled. "This was the '60s and '70s. There was an awful lot happening. There was anti-war activity (on campus) and an awareness of the national scene, the Vietnam War."
While always keeping up on current events, Farrand's love of journalism stretches back to his childhood.
"We did kid things, like making a little typed newspaper," Farrand said. "I copied ball scores, and some other stuff, from the local newspaper."
In college, he majored in art history at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
"It occurred to me a few years ago that art history is a lot like news," Farrand said. "You are looking at things, and writing about them."
While in college, Farrand often hung out at the campus radio station.
"I was fascinated by everything that went on there, whether it was someone spinning records or doing the news," he reflected.
After college, Farrand started working in radio. He worked for several stations in upstate New York, and one in Texas. He also worked in television news in Binghamton, N.Y., in the early 1980s.
He was also employed at the Financial News Network, in New York City.
"Part of it was like a newsroom job, sending ideas to the producer, writing up briefs," Farrand said.
"I kind of of saw (Financial News Network) through to the end," he noted. "They were bought by CNBC and kind of folded, after that."
While working in New York City, Farrand had the opportunity to meet — in passing — several well-known people. The list includes Jesse Jackson, actor Tony Randall, and singers Mel Torme and Mary Wilson.
One day after participating in his first New York City Marathon, Farrand met football player Lyle Alzado. The athlete congratulated Farrand on completing the marathon.
Before moving to Lewisburg in 2005, Farrand worked as the sports information director at SUNY College at Old Westbury, located in Nassau County, New York.
"That's where I was working on 9-11," Farrand said, adding that he lived in Queens and rode his bicycle to work.
"On (Sept. 11, 2001), I arrived (at work) just before the second plane hit (the World Trade Center)," he recalled. "Here we are, just wondering what we're going to do. By the end of the day, and the next day, we were wondering if there was going to be sports at all."
Upon moving to Central Pennsylvania in 2005, Farrand worked part-time for WKOK radio for six years, before the full-time staff writer position came available at The Standard-Journal.
"I've really enjoyed (covering) high school musicals," Farrand said, adding that he liked interacting with the students.
"They are usually pretty earnest with you," he said. "High school kids... really haven't been exposed to the rigors of the real world yet... Often, there is a carefree attitude about them, which is very refreshing."
Farrand has also enjoyed covering court trials.
"You get to see the drama, the way the argument is set up, whether it's the prosecution or the defense," he said. "I joke they should make television shows out of this stuff. It's a natural stage, a natural drama there."
In addition to his reporting, Farrand has enjoyed stepping into the role of "Scoop."
The Standard-Journal's canine mascot, "Scoop" has appeared in various parades and other events throughout the area. Oftentimes, it's been Farrand in the costume.
"I always wanted to be a sports mascot," Farrand reflected. "This was as close as I could get, I think, in my career. I went for it and enjoyed it a lot.
"It's all improv, all of it, other than maybe a prop or two," he said. "You wait for the people to react, and you do something accordingly. It's spur of the moment."
