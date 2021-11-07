LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) will address President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate order at the Central PA Chamber’s Legislative Event to be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Country Cupboard, Lewisburg.
Keller, who is the ranking member on the Workforce Protections Subcommittee on the Education and Labor Committee, announced he and fellow U.S. lawmakers intend to use the Congressional Review Act to challenge Biden’s new order requiring large employers mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or conduct weekly tests. The deadline for employers of more than 100 workers has been set for Jan. 4.
To register to attend the Legislative Event, visit: www.centralpachamber.com/events.
