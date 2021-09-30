SELINSGROVE — Prior to delivering the 2021 Alice Pope Shade Lecture at Susquehanna University, Julius Caeser “JC” Watts Jr. spoke informally to members of the media.
Watts, a former member of Congress, founded the Black News Channel in 2020 to meet a growing need for television news and digital programming in the African-American community. Now 63, Watts also quarterbacked for the University of Oklahoma and played professionally in the Canadian Football League.
Watts, a Republican, served four terms representing a district covering 15 counties in south-central Oklahoma. At various times he has also commented on the issues of the day as a guest on radio and television news programs. Watts noted he did not miss the political arena.
A Baptist minister, Watts called his faith a central part of his life, not something to use as needed.
Watts named the 1995 bombing of the Murrow Office Building in Oklahoma City, the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the invasion of the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as among the most relevant moments in his lifetime.
“I was thinking just how stunned I was when I saw people attacking police officers, breaking windows and storming the Capitol,” Watts said. “Ironically, I saw on a website that a fourth person from Oklahoma pleaded guilty to being a part of the Capitol insurrection.”
Watts said it was time for individuals to ask themselves some difficult questions.
“It is so hard for us to say as human beings to say, ‘I love you,’” he noted. “It is awfully difficult for human beings to say, ‘I am concerned about the least of these.’ And the third thing that is extremely difficult to do it to say, ‘I made a mistake.’”
Returning to the topic of Jan. 6, Watts said the events of that day ought to be seen as a threat to all citizens regardless of race, sex or political affiliation.
Similarly, the attempted assassination of Gabby Giffords, former member of Congress from Arizona, was just as abhorrent as a gunman’s use of Republicans as “target practice” before a Congressional baseball game.
But Watts said he was optimistic that a leader with character could emerge to unify widespread divisions. Among favorites from the past, he named the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th US president.
“I don’t think that there was any US president that was faced with a greater crisis in America than Abraham Lincoln had,” Watts said. “The issue of slavery, north against south, father against sons, brother against brother.”
Leadership with integrity was “out there,” Watts observed. But individuals may need to sacrifice the comfort of familiar routines for that leadership to emerge.
