MONTOURSVILLE — Sean Foster was recently announced as Employee of the Month for November by PennDOT District 3-0.
Foster, a transportation construction inspector supervisor in the materials unit in the construction unit, inspects and verifies the quality of materials used within the district.
PennDOT noted the unit has been short two managers and Foster has gone above and beyond his job duties to ensure work is completed on time and within budget. He has continued to maintain a positive attitude while performing extra work.
Foster also assisted the acting district materials manager in investigating concrete sand from a local quarry that was being shipped to other districts which had issues with gradations.
Foster has made money-saving suggestions and improved efficiency with his staff. He is well liked by his staff, leads by example and coaches professional growth for employees.
A 16-year employee of PennDOT, Foster lives in Montoursville with his wife Melissa, son Graham and daughter Amanda. Sean loves to hunt, spend time outdoors and spend time with his children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.