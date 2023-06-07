LEWISBURG – On the first day of summer, Wednesday, June 21, the Lewisburg Arts Council kicks off its annual Music in the Park concert series with the music of Cole Porter, performed by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, 218 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
The Lewisburg Arts Council’s Music in the Park 2023 schedule includes:
• June 21: Susquehanna Valley Chorale – William Payn, conductor
• June 28: Across the Pond
• July 5: Penn Central Wind Band – William Kenny, conductor
• July 12: Derek Scott and Billy Kelly
• July 19: Lockport Drifters
• July 26: Tanjo and Crow
• Aug. 9: Lone Crow Rebellion
