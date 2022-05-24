WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania American Water has announced a water boil advisory for a portion of Watsontown, due to a Tuesday morning water main break.
As a result, a boil advisory has been issued for customers who live in the following areas: South Main Street, from Vincent Ave. to Sand Hill Drive and Grandview Drive to the dead end; Plum Alley; Grandview Drive; Sand Hill Drive; and McEwensville Road.
Residents are advised to not drink the water without first boiling it.
"Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water," a release from the water company stated. "You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.
"Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms," the release continued. "These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches."
Guardians of infants and young children and people at increased risk, such as pregnant women, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems, should seek advice from their health care advisors about drinking this water, the release stated General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426 4791.
Pennsylvania American Water is working to repair the main break. The company is also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples, including bacteria samples.
For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com or call 800-565-7292.
