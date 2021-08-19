MILTON — The owners of a Milton-area business will be earmarking proceeds they will receive from a community carnival to benefit Milton Area School District athletes in need.
The Milton Area School District school board in July granted approval to Lyle and Jessica Brouse, owners of the Laundry Room of Milton, to sponsor a carnival, to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 26-29 on a vacant plot of land the district owns in the area of Turbot Avenue and Center Street.
Lyle Brouse said carnival operators Penn Valley Shows will give 10% of the gross profits to the Laundry Room of Milton. The Brouses will donate those funds to the Milton Area School District, to purchase sports equipment for students who cannot afford their own.
“The school provides your helmet, shoulder pads, your jersey,” Brouse explained. “They don’t provide you with (items such as) cleats, your knee pads.”
Without purchasing those and other related items, Brouse said students may not be able to participate in sports.
“We hope to do this every year, and specifically put the funds away for this type of event,” Brouse said. “You never know... The kid that grew up poor today could all of a sudden be the next Cal Ripken Jr. or Babe Ruth.
“You never know if you are putting that extra little bit (of help), the next Major League ball player could be from Milton,” he continued. “The next world record holder could be from the Milton school district. Who you are helping today could turn around 20 years from now (and be famous).”
One year ago, Brouse said he and his wife purchased cleats for some student athletes in need.
He initially approached school board member Eric Moser with the idea of the carnival. Moser, in turn, put Brouse in touch with Business Administrator Derrek Fink and Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
“As far as working with the school district, it’s been great,” Brouse said.
The carnival will feature a Ferris wheel, carousel, skee ball and traditional carnival food.
“It’s a pretty large Ferris wheel,” Brouse said. “That was a big part of negotiating with Penn Valley Shows, to bring that item, for the awe of it.”
He hopes the carnival becomes an annual event to benefit Milton athletes in need. However, Brouse said the carnival could be held on different dates in 2022.
Although he has not yet spoken with representatives from the event, Brouse would like to hold the 2022 carnival in conjunction with the Milton Harvest Festival.
“Milton could do so much more,” Brouse said. “Milton could have a fireworks show. There’s more Milton could do. We don’t have a carnival and we don’t have fireworks. Every other community does.”
As soon as the carnival wraps up, Brouse intends to start raising funds for a future fireworks display.
“I’m going to put on a fireworks show next year, if I can have the funds together,” he said. “It’s not going to stop with the carnival... Everybody else has these things and we don’t... Why can’t our community have these kinds of events, these fundraisers?”
