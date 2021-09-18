It seems like almost every recipe calls for a few cloves of garlic. Nearly all cuisines around the world use this culinary superstar. Garlic is one of the world’s oldest cultivated crops, with evidence suggesting it has been around for at least 5,000 years. But garlic has also been known as much more than a kitchen staple. Throughout history, it’s been used for both spiritual and medicinal purposes. In medieval times it was used as protection to ward off evil spirits. To this day, some believe garlic to be an aphrodisiac with special powers relating to love.
Garlic (Allium sativum) is an easy and low-maintenance crop to grow. In our region, it is planted in the fall. By that time, most summer crops have been harvested, leaving some free space in the garden. Just remember that the area where you plant garlic won’t be available for another crop until late next summer.
Softneck and hardneck are the two main types of garlic. Hardneck garlic has a hard stalk at its center, and softneck garlic doesn’t. Hardneck typically has a thicker, more brittle skin, whereas softneck skin tends to be more paper-like. Softneck bulbs contain many smaller cloves. There are larger but fewer cloves in hardneck bulbs. In addition, softneck varieties mature faster, and their bulbs store longer. Grocery store garlic heads are usually softneck garlic varieties. Hardneck garlic also produces a bonus, secondary crop. As the garlic plant matures, it sends up a flower stem. This edible stalk is called a scape. Remove the scape when it curls, but before flowering, or it will become tough and woody. Scapes have a delicious mild garlic flavor. They can be added to a salad, stir-fried, pickled, or made into pesto. Hardneck garlic grows best in climates like our cold Pennsylvania winters.
Be sure to purchase garlic specifically for planting from your local nursery or an online seed company. Garlic from the produce section at the supermarket may have been treated with a sprout inhibitor to prevent it from growing. Select large, healthy cloves free of disease for planting. The larger the clove, the bigger and healthier bulbs you will get in the fall.
Select a sunny location with rich, well-drained soil for garlic. For many, the traditional time to plant garlic has been mid-October, on Columbus Day. Now the recommended time to plant garlic is late October, on Halloween. Why the delay? This later planting date will give garlic enough time to set roots before the ground freezes but will avoid the second generation of allium leafminer. Allium leafminer (Phytomyza gymnostoma) is a new exotic insect pest that affects onions, garlic, leeks, shallots, and chives. Plant garlic cloves roots down, 6-inches apart, in rows 12-inches apart, and cover with 1 to 2 inches of fine soil. Add 6-inches of straw mulch for winter protection. Harvest in late June to August when the tops begin to yellow and fall over, but before the tops are completely dry. Before harvesting the entire crop, take a sample first by digging up a bulb or two to see if the garlic is ready. To store, keep garlic bulbs whole in a well-ventilated, cool, dark space.
Garlic has natural pesticidal and fungicidal characteristics. It is often included in commercial organic insect repellents for fruit trees, roses, tomatoes, peppers, and other plants. Even so, garlic does have a few pests of its own. Fungal diseases include white rot (Sclerotinia) and basal rot (Fusarium), and downy mildew. Insect pests include thrips, bulb mites, and leafminers. Good sanitation, crop rotation, and planting time can help alleviate most of garlic’s pest problems.
Growing your own garlic is fun and rewarding. Plant garlic in your garden this fall, and next summer, you will be very glad you did.
