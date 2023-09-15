Energy company establishes endowed scholarship

From left, Kyle A. Smith, senior executive director of college relations at Pennsylvania College of Technology and Loni N. Kline, senior vice president for college relations, greet alumnus Jonah G. Howe, of Chesapeake Energy, on campus recently to commemorate the company’s gift establishing an endowed scholarship at the college.

 PROVIDED BY CINDY MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT – Long-standing Pennsylvania College of Technology partner Chesapeake Energy has increased its support of students by establishing an endowed scholarship at the college. Awards from the scholarship will begin during the 2023-24 academic year.

The Chesapeake Energy Endowed Scholarship may be used by students to defray the costs of tuition, fees, books, tools, required instructional supplies and any other eligible education expenses.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.