Energy company establishes endowed scholarship

WILLIAMSPORT – Long-standing Pennsylvania College of Technology partner Chesapeake Energy has increased its support of students by establishing an endowed scholarship at the college. Awards from the scholarship will begin during the 2023-24 academic year.
The Chesapeake Energy Endowed Scholarship may be used by students to defray the costs of tuition, fees, books, tools, required instructional supplies and any other eligible education expenses.
Preference will be given to students who are enrolled full time in any program in the School of Engineering Technologies – or in accounting and business management majors – and have a home residence in Lycoming, Sullivan, Bradford, Wyoming or Susquehanna counties. The scholarship is renewable for students who maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher.
“We are thankful for Chesapeake Energy’s long service in support of the Penn College Foundation and tomorrow’s workforce,” said Kyle A. Smith, senior executive director of college relations at Penn College.
The company’s advocacy spans across campus and beyond, supporting the Penn College Foundation, the annual Golf Classic, Workforce Development and K-12 initiatives.
Alumnus Jonah G. Howe, community affairs – Marcellus for Chesapeake Energy, has been a key partner, experiencing firsthand the impact an applied technology education has in the local and global communities. He graduated from Penn College with an associate degree in landscape/nursery technology in 2007. As a student, he was a member of the Horticulture Club and recipient of the Cumberland Valley Tree Service Scholarship.
He started his professional career with Chief Oil and Gas — which was acquired in 2022 by Chesapeake Energy — in roles focusing on construction, environmental health and safety, and public affairs.
Howe serves on the Penn College Foundation Board, the Foundation Dinner and Auction Committee, and the Penn College Alumni Board. He is a Wildcat Alumni Career Mentor and alumni Tomorrow Makers volunteer, and he received an Alumnus of the Year Award from the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce: an honor bestowed upon those who have significantly contributed to the quality of life in Lycoming County, have excelled in their professions and are active in their communities.
“A Penn College education opens doors of opportunity for the rest of your life,” Howe said. “The institution is always adapting and always improving through a culture of authentic leadership, which creates successful outcomes for tomorrow’s workforce.”
