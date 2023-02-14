College to host 'Law and Politics' presentation

Julio Rios-Figueroa

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College will welcome the Latin America Symposium’s second speaker, Julio Ríos-Figueroa, Ph.D., to share his expertise in the workings of empirical law in a talk entitled “Law and Politics in Challenging Times.”

The presentation will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Trogner Presentation Room, in the Krapf Gateway Center. The event is free and open to the public.

