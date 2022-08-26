SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University opened its 165th academic year with an Opening Convocation ceremony that welcomed 624 new students to campus.
University President Jonathan Green encouraged them to be fully engaged in the next four years of their lives — trading in the convenience of virtual events for the connectedness of in-person gatherings.
“Every spring, seniors lament that their four years went by much too fast, and they scramble to make every possible remaining connection. My fear is that you will miss out on truly life-changing relationships because of your own fear of missing out on superficial virtual engagements,” Green said.
“You are all vastly interesting people, which means you are surrounded by vastly interesting people. Put down your phones and revel in being here with each other. Dive in and make the most of your time here because we need you to be enlightened and able leaders prepared and eager to steer our weary world to better times.”
Susquehanna’s Class of 2026 represents just 12.5% of a pool of 6,555 applicants.
The incoming class has an average grade point average of 3.66. The class includes 61 students who were in the top 10 of their high school graduating class, seven valedictorians and three salutatorians.
The Class of 2026 hails from 19 states, with most coming from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Connecticut, and nine countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Kenya, Philippines, Qatar and Ukraine.
Nineteen percent of Susquehanna’s incoming students are from historically underrepresented groups (racial and ethnic populations that are disproportionately represented in higher education), 21% are the first members of their families to go to college and 25% are receiving Federal Pell Grants to support their Susquehanna education.
Other facts about the Class of 2026:
• 31% have declared majors in the School of Natural and Social Sciences.
• 26% have declared majors within the Sigmund Weis School of Business.
• 23% have declared majors in the School of Humanities.
• 9% have declared majors in the School of the Arts.
• 12% have not yet declared a major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.