LEWISBURG — Days of Remembrance recently announced its Leadership Recognition and Challenge winners.
Last year’s winners are listed to recognize them and to show 2022 contestants
the variety of topics in the winning entries. First place winners receive $500, second place winners receive $250, and honorable mention winners receive $100.
• High School First Place: "Eugenics in the Holocaust" by Olivia Weaver, Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
• Middle School First Place: "Hitler Youth and the Holocaust" by Lauren Walker, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville.
• High School Second Place: "How A Precedent Killed 12 Million" by Joseph Quinton, Southern Colombia Area High School, Catawissa.
• Middle School Second Place: "The Holocaust and Bigotry in Our World" by Hannah Means, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville.
• High School Honorable Mentions: "Media: The Master Puppeteer" by Logan Corrigan,
Southern Columbia Area High School, Catawissa; "Day of Remembrance: Anti Semitism" by Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg Area High School, Mifflinburg; "Antisemitism: The Cause of the Holocaust" by Lucas Dunkelberger, Shikellamy High School, Sunbury; "The Power of Political Rhetoric" by Alex Eby, Southern Columbia Area High School, Catawissa; "Nationalism" by Nicholas Fleck, Milton Area High School, Milton; "The True Cause of the Holocaust" by Kira Hackenberg, Mifflinburg Area High School, Mifflinburg; "The Holocaust or The End was the Beginning" by Joey Nunemaker, Mifflinburg Area High School, Mifflinburg; "Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust" by Owen Segraves, Montgomery High School, Montgomery.
• Middle School Honorable Mentions: "Inside the Minds of the Helpers" by Naomi Alexander, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "Resilience, Beliefs, and Choices in the Holocaust" by Makayla Baylor, Southern Columbia Area Middle School, Catawissa; "Inside The Holocaust" by Lea Beishline, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "The Holocaust: Through a Girl's Eyes" by Paige Boyer, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "Never Stop Asking Why" by Leo Calle, Williamsport Area Middle School, Williamsport; "The Holocaust: Repetitive Bigotry Caused by Our Governments" by Mira DiMassimo, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "Holocaust and Bigotry Today" by Sean Frey, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "Remembering the Holocaust" by Phoebe Henry, Jersey Shore Middle School, Jersey Shore; "The Importance of Anne Frank's Diary" by Veronica Hummel, Midd-West High School, Middleburg; "The Product of Prejudice: How Unfair Rules Played a Part in a Mass Genocide" by Jimmy Mussina, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "Learning from Literature" by Jay Rook, Williamsport Area Middle School, Williamsport; "The Holocaust: A Time of Remembrance" by Benjamin Rood, Middleburg High School, Middleburg; "The Holocaust: Hitler's Anti-Jewish Legislation" by Emma Sweeley, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "They are Remembered, They are Accepted, They are Free." by Andrew Ware, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "The Power of Bigotry" by Gracie Weaver, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "The Days of Remembrance" by Walker Wood; C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville; "Anne Frank, the Holocaust, and Bigotry Today" by Andrew Zhu, C.E. McCall Middle School, Montoursville.
For more information, visit www.daysofremembrance.org.
