SELINSGROVE — Lane restrictions will be in place May 23-26 along Routes 11 and 15 in Union and Penn Townships, Snyder County.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform patch work in both directions, between Aqueduct Road in Union Township, located just south of the Route 35 interchange, and the end of the bypass in Penn Township.
On Monday, May 23, northbound drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted. On Tuesday, May 24, northbound drivers can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.
On Wednesday, May 25, southbound drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.
On Thursday, May 26, southbound drivers can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted.
Work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.
