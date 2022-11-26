Susquehanna Health Foundation raises $11.8M

Campaign chairpersons, from left, Michael Beiter, Keystone Society chair; Sister Teresa Ann Jacobs, campaign chair; Frank Pellegrino, major gifts chair; Maggie and Dave Roche, business and industry chair; and Sherry Watts, president, Susquehanna Health Foundation.

WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of UPMC in North Central Pa., is celebrating the immense support received during its most recent comprehensive campaign, Susquehanna Strong. The campaign recently surpassed its $11-million goal by raising $11.8 million from 3,715 donors, thanks to the help of more than 30 community volunteers.

“Every dollar donated to Susquehanna Health Foundation stays local and has a huge impact on the future of health care in our communities,” said Sherry Watts, president, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “UPMC is positioned well for continued growth, and we must continue moving forward by redefining quality health care in north central Pa. That’s made possible in part thanks to donor contributions meeting the needs of the organization. These generous investments are shaping the future of our region and we’re so grateful.”

