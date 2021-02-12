WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Tracy R. Rollins Jr., suspected in the weekend shooting death of a woman found over the weekend along Interstate 80, won over 70 bouts as an amateur boxer and hoped to turn professional.
According to boxing websites, Rollins competed in amateur tournaments from age 11 to 18, was a national, state or regional champion at several levels and runner-up at a Ringside World Tournament in 2006.
In 2009, Rollins competed in Chicago Golden Gloves and placed third at a national Golden Gloves tournament. He accrued 78 wins and six losses in his amateur career.
A post on Boxingforum24.com indicated Rollins graduated at age 16 from Chicago-area Homewood-Floosmoor High School and had studied mathematics and finance at Roosevelt University. He transferred to University of Nevada-Las Vegas to study mechanical engineering as he pursued a professional boxing career.
The post noted that Rollins was coached in the ring by Tracy Rollins Sr. Though his father had no in-ring experience, he studied films of Floyd Mayweather Jr., James Toney and Roy Jones Jr. to develop his son’s defense-oriented style. With an “old-school shoulder roll,” Rollins was able to deflect most punches by twisting to the rhythm of the opponent’s attack.
Rollins, 28, now of Dallas, Texas, was awaiting extradition on Thursday in Connecticut and face a criminal homicide felony and an abuse of corpse misdemeanor in connection with the alleged shooting death of Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va.
Reporter Kevin Mertz contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.