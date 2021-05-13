The Standard-Journal asked questions of declared Democratic candidates for Lewisburg mayor.
Registered Democrats in Lewisburg Borough will choose from two candidates for their party’s nomination for mayor. Among them, Kendy Alvarez, a mortgage loan originator who is seeking a four-year term for the job which pays $150 per month.
As noted in the Voter’s Guide of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, a mayor of a borough has the power to sign or veto ordinances and regulations and assumes responsibility for their enforcement. The mayor is considered the person who takes charge in time of an emergency and may vote if a borough council vote ends in a tie.
Full name: Kendy Alvarez
Age: 40
Party: Democrat
Why are you running?
“I grew up in Lewisburg and later attended Bucknell University. I’ve always loved the charm of this small college town. It wasn’t until I became involved as a young professional that I understood the people and organizations working to create the ambiance which makes Lewisburg so special.”
What are the three top needs for the municipality?
• Reestablish a more formal relationship between Bucknell and downtown in the form of the Town-Gown committee.
• Follow up on the Market Street Corridor Transportation Study to address the concerns of residents.
• Establish and maintain relationships throughout the region as a means of community and economic development.
Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner, who has noted her current term would be her last, has been a long-time borough representative on the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission. The commission serves in an executive role for the department rather than solely the mayor or representative of a partner in the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.