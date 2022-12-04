Students take part in virtual police training

Lycoming College students and staff recently had the opportunity to try out virtual reality police training technology.

 PROVIDED BY LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — The Mansfield University Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI) paid a recent visit to Lycoming College to give the campus community a taste of scenarios faced by the police every day. Students, faculty, and staff were provided the opportunity to try out state-of-the-art virtual reality technology to simulate life-like policing scenarios.

MUPSTI’s mobile virtual reality training, usually reserved for cadets and police officers, was made available to the Lycoming College community courtesy of the criminal justice-criminology department. The safe and immersive simulator covered communication and decision making, handling both routine and stressful calls for service, and de-escalation techniques.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.