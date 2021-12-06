MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) is one of 12 nonprofit organizations to receive funding through a recent announcement of the PPL Foundation that it has presented $500,000 total in grants.
The grants will help the organizations fulfill their missions across the company’s 29-county service territory in central and eastern Pennsylvania.
The 2021 PPL Foundation Major Grant recipients are:
· The Improved Milton Experience, $40,000 to expand its STEAM Makerspace and Business Innovation Center to the neighboring communities of Shamokin and Sunbury.
· Berwick YMCA, $50,000 to create an Innovation and Creation Lab where young adults can develop their STEM skills.
· Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center, $35,000 for the creation of a café that will serve as a job readiness program for LGBTQ youth as well as a sober social space for the community.
· Central PA Conservancy, $25,000 to support an improvement project restoring the LeTort Spring Garden Preserve, a 38-acre wetland area in Carlisle.
· Community CARES, $50,000 to support a new family emergency shelter in Shippensburg.
· Communities in Schools in Pennsylvania, $30,000 to support the Cultural Navigation project at Fulton Elementary School in Lancaster, which provides refugee and immigrant students and their families with culturally and linguistically appropriate services and connects them to critically needed social, financial and mental/physical health resources.
· Downtown Shenandoah Inc., $25,000 to support the development of the Center for Education, Business and Arts, where entrepreneurs and community members can acquire affordable education, business space and the resources needed to start and grow their business.
· Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania, $60,000 to support the Coding the Coal Region program, which provides after-school STEM computer science and coding classes with an entrepreneurial focus for students in grades 9-12 from a 13-county region.
· Pearl S. Buck International, $25,000 to support a regional training conference for nonprofit and community leaders to discuss the tenets of diversity, equity, and inclusion, focused on best practices in general and specifically law enforcement, human resources and health care.
· Resurrected Community Development Corporation, $100,000 to support the expansion of the James Lawson Freedom School, a six-week summer cultural and literacy enrichment initiative for youth in K-12th grades.
· Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, $35,000 to expand the capacity of programs related to electronics engineering and technology.
· United Way of Wyoming Valleu, $25,000 to support the Nurse’s Pantry program, which partners with 22 school districts to meet the basic needs of at-risk students to improve their academic experience and to reduce absenteeism.
