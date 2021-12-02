LEWISBURG — Corazon Inc. has granted reaccreditation to the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Through a rigorous process, the accreditation proves that the interventional cardiology program at Evangelical Community Hospital has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), in accordance with the procedures finalized in September 2015, such as providing 24-hour coverage for PCI emergencies, undergoing detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards, and other such factors.
The hospital underwent an on-site accreditation survey to ensure a commitment to the highest quality level of care to cardiology patients needing interventional care including diagnosis and treatment through catherization procedures. As a result of a successful examination of policies, procedures, staff education, and skills exhibited, the Hospital has been reaccredited for one year. By doing a yearly inspection of the service, the Hospital is able to stay on track with what is already working well and implement any new quality measures that emerge.
