State Police At Stonington DUI crash
SNYDERTOWN — A Sunbury woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 9:38 p.m. Oct. 30 along Snydertown Road, Snydertown, Northumberland County.
Troopers responded to a crash involving a 2007 Pontiac, it was noted, and Heather Densberger, 44, was arrested. Charges are pending, it was noted.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two suspected minor injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:27 a.m. Nov. 8 along Salem Road at Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Dennis Macadam, 68, of New Berlin, was traveling south when it pulled into the path of a westbound 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Anthony J. Huffman, 41, of McClure. Disabling damage was reported to both vehicles.
Macadam sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and a child passenger in the Caravan was also transported with a suspected minor injury. All were belted.
Macadam will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man escaped injury when his vehicle crashed into a road sign at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 8 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Bradley J. Neidig, 36, was traveling north in a 2020 Subaru Forester which struck the sign after Neidig allegedly looked at his speedometer. Neidig was belted.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police reported.
Natural death
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated the death of a 76-year-old Selinsgrove woman and determined the death to be due to natural causes.
The death was reported at 1:16 a.m. Sept. 26 at Selinsgrove Center, Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Mifflinburg girl allegedly stole stickers and a ring valued at $77.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 5 at Soaring Hawks Trading Post, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 2019 Ford Edge went east through a parking lot and struck a gas pump barrier.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. Nov. 1 in the parking lot of Sheetz, 7775 Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer, which became stuck atop the vehicle, at 3:37 a.m. Nov. 4 along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Brian A. Dunlap, 32, of Muncy, was traveling west in the right lane when his 2017 Ford Focus struck the deer, police reported. Dunlap was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:42 p.m. Nov. 4 along Route 15, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mary K. Gallagher, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling north when it struck the deer. Gallagher was belted.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went off the roadway at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 8 along I-180 westbound near mile marker 16.5, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryan M. Quick, 29, of Muncy, was traveling west when it swerved to miss a deer on the roadway, went into the median and came to rest. Quick was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run woman sustained a suspected minor injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:18 p.m. Oct. 31 along Route 14, east of Hagerman Run Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Paula J. McCabe, 45, was traveling south in a 2012 Dodge Journey when the vehicle braked, then struck the deer. Airbags were deployed and McCabe was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury. She and a passenger were belted.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged mail scam reported between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 along Route 118, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 72-year-old Hughesville man was reportedly scammed out of $1,000.
Theft by deception
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Someone reportedly used the personal information of a 55-year-old Unityville woman in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported between Sept. 5 and Nov. 2 along Worthington Road Extension, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Administrative citations Clinton County
• Lucky Seven Truck Stop, Lock Haven. Allegedly sold to a minor, age 19, on Sept. 17.
• Ruby Tuesday Inc., Mill Hall. Allegedly sold to a minor, age 19, on Sept. 17.
• Loggia Giosue Caducci, Lock Haven. Allegedly sold alcoholic beverages after health permit or license expired between March 21 and Aug. 3; allegedly sold alcoholic beverages after catering club liquor license expired on July 31.
Columbia County
• Arnold’s Gold Course, Nescopek. Allegedly sold alcoholic beverages Sept. 4, 6-14 and 16-19 after privately owned public golf course restaurant liquor license had expired Aug. 31.
Lycoming County
• Billy O. Brandt Post 5859 Home Association Inc., Jersey Shore. Allegedly obtained liquor from sources other than state stores; allegedly fortified, adulterated and/or contaminated liquor; allegedly failed to maintain records in conformity with provisions of the Liquor Code and Title 40
• Orlie’s, Muncy. Allegedly sold alcoholic beverages Sept. 1-4 and 7-10 after restaurant liquor license had expired Aug. 31.
Montour County
• Brothers Beverages, Washingtonville. Allegedly sold to a minor, age 19, on Sept. 22.
• Friendship Fire Company No. 1, Danville. Allegedly failed to submit annual reports to the Department of Revenue.
