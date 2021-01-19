SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will host the third annual "Legacy of MLK — A
Day of Teaching: Margins and Intersections" virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The event will feature the following lectures that are open to the public:
• 9 a.m., "Give Us the Ballot: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Importance of Voting," by Shari Jacobson, associate professor of anthropology; Emma Fleck, associate professor of management and marketing; and Miranda Carrasquillo, coordinator of the Johnson Center for Civic Engagement.
• 10:45 a.m., "The Economic Impact of COVID-19: An International Perspective," by Katarina Keller, associate professor of economics; and Lyudmyla Ardan, assistant professor of economics.
• 1:15 p.m., "Science and Ethics: A Discussion of the Development and Equitable Distribution of COVID Vaccines," by Peggy Peeler, professor of biology; Tammy Tobin, professor and chair of biology; Carlos Iudica, associate professor of biology; and Antonio Rockwell, assistant professor of biology.
• 3:15 p.m., "Imagining the Other: Representation — Politics and Poetics, by Matt Duperon, associate professor of religious studies; and John Bodinger de Uriarte, associate
professor of anthropology.
Those interested in attending can register at https://www.sualum.com/s/1872/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=1872&gid=2&pgid=1150&cid=2651&ecid=2651&crid=0&calpgid=513&calcid=1339.
