Schlegel-Culver takes Pa. Senate seat

Senator-elect Lynda Schlegel-Culver is greeted by Lawrence Tabas, Pennsylvania GOP chairman, while arriving at an election party at Zartman Construction, Point Township, on Tuesday.

 LARRY DEKLINSKI/THE (SHAMOK(N) News-Item

SUNBURY — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) cruised to victory Tuesday in the race to fill the 27th Senatorial District seat vacated by the recent resignation of John Gordner.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State website, Schlegel-Culver garnered 24,462 votes to Democrat Patricia Lawton’s 10,643 votes in Tuesday’s special election. Results are unofficial until certified.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.