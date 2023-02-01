Schlegel-Culver takes Pa. Senate seat

SUNBURY — Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) cruised to victory Tuesday in the race to fill the 27th Senatorial District seat vacated by the recent resignation of John Gordner.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of State website, Schlegel-Culver garnered 24,462 votes to Democrat Patricia Lawton’s 10,643 votes in Tuesday’s special election. Results are unofficial until certified.
The seat covers all of Northumberland, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties, along with a portion of Luzerne County.
“I am honored and humbled by the faith the voters of the greater Susquehanna Valley and Northeast PA have placed in me to represent the 27th State Senatorial District,” Schlegel-Culver stated, in a press release issued late Tuesday. “I want to thank the voters, our dedicated volunteers, our campaign team, and the leadership of the Pennsylvania State Senate, in particular, President Pro Tempore Kim Ward and Majority Leader Joe Pittman, for their support. More importantly, I must thank my family for joining me on this journey. We could not have done this without the incredible support and efforts from our five county GOP committees and our county chairs. Serving the public is deeply rewarding, but that does come at the expense of time with my family. They have supported me in my role, and I am deeply grateful for their continued support.”
In the release, Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas congratulated Schlegel-Culver on her victory.
“She will serve the people of the 27th Senate District with honor and integrity, just as she did during her tenure in the House of Representatives,” he stated. “This victory was the result of great collaboration by her team, county chairs, Senate Republicans, and our Republican leaders throughout the district and state. They ensured that our voters turned out to cast their ballot — both in person and through the mail.”
Schlegel-Culver said she looks forward to working with her Senate colleagues “to push initiatives that will contribute to the future growth of our region and the commonwealth. That means increasing opportunities to earn higher wages and better jobs in our area. We must continue to reform our state’s tax structure to make Pennsylvania more business-friendly and, at the same time, work to reduce the size and cost of government. This is a proven formula for success.
“Additionally, for far too long, special interests have played an oversized role in the agenda in Harrisburg,” she stated. “The only special interests I will consider when I deliberate on the important issues that arise in the capitol are the interests of the residents of the 27th State Senatorial District.”
She has served the 108th State House District since her election in 2010, winning reelection six times since then.
Before serving in the legislature, Schlegel-Culver served for more than 20 years as district office manager in the office of late State Rep. Merle Phillips (R-108).
Schlegel-Culver is a Shikellamy High School graduate who earned a political science degree with a concentration in public administration from Bloomsburg University. She lives in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, with her husband Tom, son Joshua and their family dog Rooney. The family is active with St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Sunbury.
It is not currently known when a special election will take place to fill the seat she will be vacating in the House of Representatives.
