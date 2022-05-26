TURBOTVILLE — PennDOT is advising Motorists of a lane restriction on Interstate 180 eastbound at mile marker 8, approximately 2.5 miles west of the Route 54 interchange, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.
Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department was called to the area early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a tractor-trailer truck hauling milk rolling over. Radio communications indicated there were no serious injuries.
